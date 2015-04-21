US increase military power on Yemeni coasts

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ US Navy sends two ships, aircraft carrier and missile cruiser to the coast of Yemen.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the Pentagon issued a statement about it.

"Theodore Roosevelt" aircraft carrier and "Normandy" missile cruiser were taken out from the base in the Iranian gulf. Passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the ships entered the Arabian Sea.

According to the report, these ships will provide the security in the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, Strait of Bab-ul-Mandab and the south part of the Red Sea during the operation.

"The main aim of the operation is to ensure an important transportation route security in the region" was issued in a statement.

The Pentagon said that, the US Navy increases military power in the region due to the unstable situation in Yemen.