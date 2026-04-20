Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US Energy Secretary Wright says Iran deal possible within two weeks

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 09:43
    US Energy Secretary Wright says Iran deal possible within two weeks

    A peace agreement between the US and Iran may be reached within one to two weeks, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with CNN, Report informs.

    According to him, that's probably a reasonable timeframe.

    When asked whether US Vice President JD Vance would travel to Islamabad for a new round of negotiations, Wright stated that the vice president has been leading these negotiations from the very beginning.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    Chris Wright US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    ABŞ-nin energetika naziri: İranla sülh sazişi iki həftə ərzində bağlana bilər
    Минэнерго США допустило заключение сделки с Ираном в течение двух недель

    Latest News

    20:55

    Yuriy Husyev thanks Azerbaijan for its support in demining

    Foreign policy
    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    All News Feed