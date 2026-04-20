US Energy Secretary Wright says Iran deal possible within two weeks

A peace agreement between the US and Iran may be reached within one to two weeks, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with CNN, Report informs.

According to him, that's probably a reasonable timeframe.

When asked whether US Vice President JD Vance would travel to Islamabad for a new round of negotiations, Wright stated that the vice president has been leading these negotiations from the very beginning.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.