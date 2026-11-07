Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    US embassy in UAE urges Americans in Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 15:27
    US embassy in UAE urges Americans in Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance

    The US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has urged American citizens across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increased threat of armed attacks.

    According to Report, the embassy linked the threat to actions by Yemen's Houthis, as well as Tehran's attempts to target US government personnel in the region.

    The diplomatic mission warned of possible flight cancelations, airspace closures and disruptions to transport services.

    Americans were advised to prepare alternative travel plans in advance, check flight statuses with airlines, avoid large gatherings and follow instructions from local authorities.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Civil War in Yemen United States of America (USA)
    ABŞ-nin BƏƏ-dəki səfirliyi Yaxın Şərqdəki amerikalıları yüksək sayıqlığa çağırıb
    Посольство США в ОАЭ призвало американцев на Ближнем Востоке к повышенной бдительности
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