US embassy in UAE urges Americans in Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance

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The US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has urged American citizens across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increased threat of armed attacks.

According to Report, the embassy linked the threat to actions by Yemen's Houthis, as well as Tehran's attempts to target US government personnel in the region.

The diplomatic mission warned of possible flight cancelations, airspace closures and disruptions to transport services.

Americans were advised to prepare alternative travel plans in advance, check flight statuses with airlines, avoid large gatherings and follow instructions from local authorities.