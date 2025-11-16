Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    US Border Patrol operations start in Charlotte as officials urge calm

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 16:20
    US Border Patrol operations start in Charlotte as officials urge calm

    UD Federal agents have started making arrests Saturday as Border Patrol deployments began in the city, a shift the Department of Homeland Security said was intended to "ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed," Report informs referring to NBC News.

    Earlier in the day, local officials sought to reassure residents as the looming operations created anxiety across the region, emphasizing that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not participate in federal immigration enforcement and urging the community to remain peaceful.

    NBC: ABŞ sərhəd xidməti qüvvələri Şarlot şəhərində yerləşdirilib
    NBC: Силы погранслужбы США развернули в Шарлотт, начались задержания

