United States extend state of emergency for another year

© Report

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump extended the state of emergency in the country for another year.

Report informs, the US Today says.

According to the newspaper, the White House said in a statement sent to Congress on September 14: "I have determined that it is necessary to continue in effect the national emergency declared on September 14, 2001, in response to certain terrorist attacks".

Notably, the state of emergency was declared on September 14, 2001 by the then US President George Bush on September 11 terrorist attacks in New York. This situation was later extended by President Barack Obama.

G. Bush, B. Obama and D. Trump signed a total of 16 resolutions on extending the state of emergency.