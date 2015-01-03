UN: Last year was the bloodiest for Iraq in past five years

Baku. 3 January . REPORT.AZ/ More than 12 thousand people killed last year in Iraq.This is the largest number of casualties for the past five years.Report informs this is stated in the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq.

The statement notes that 12,283 people became victims of violence, more than 23 thousand were injured in Iraq in 2014.

The head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq Nikolay Mladenov noted that a large number of casualties took place due to the fact that this year, Iraq faced with an increase in violence by armed groups "Islamic state" and associated movements.

In the UN Mission, all parties to the conflict were urged to respect international law and international humanitarian law.

Only in December 1101 people were killed and 1868 injured in Iraq.