UN faces financial challenges

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations faces financial problems.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message.

The message notes that the UN will reduce costs and take the necessary measures.

"The overall situation is alarming. An organization of such a level as the United Nations should not experience financial difficulties. It is even more disturbing that we cannot respond to the calls of those who need help," the message says.

Press Secretary of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarric told reporters that only 112 UN member-countries out of 193 paid their contributions by July.

According to him, the reason for this situation was the delay in payments and non-payment of contributions to the UN budget.