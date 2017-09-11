UN calls Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya 'textbook example of ethnic cleansing'

© REUTERS

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The ongoing Myanmar military operation against the minority Rohingya people appears to be a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing. Report informs citing the BBC, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said at the opening of the 36th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He said full humanitarian situation in Rakhine state couldn't be fully assessed due to Myanmar's refusal to give access.

“I call on the government to end its current cruel military operation, with accountability for all violations that have occurred, and to reverse the pattern of severe and widespread discrimination against the Rohingya population,” Zeid said.

In an address to the United Nations human rights council in Geneva, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein denounced the “brutal security operation” against the Rohingya in Rakhine state, which he said was “clearly disproportionate” to insurgent attacks carried out last month.