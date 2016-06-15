​UAV kills 15 militants in Afghanistan

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 militants of the terrorist group Islamic state were eliminated in Afghanistan, Report informs citing the Russian media.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Afghan Air Force air strikes hit the positions of extremists near the village of Achin in Nangarhar province in the east of the country. As a result of an air strike on Monday at least 15 terrorists, including three commanders were killed, according to the agency Khaama Press.