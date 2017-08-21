U.S., South Korea launch large-scale military exercises

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The 11-day military maneuvers with the participation of the United States, South Korea and other countries have started.

Report informs citing the DW, the scenario of the war on the Korean Peninsula is worked out on the basis of the computer simulation in these long planned 11-day exercises under the code name of “Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG).

The U.S. alone has sent 17, 500 soldiers and officers for the maneuvers. Some 3, 000 people out of them have been carried to the region through air. To deter North Korea, Washington has deployed 28, 500 servicemen in South Korea.

Servicemen from Australia, Canada, Columbia, Denmark, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Great Britain also take part in the exercises.

The maneuvers are conducted in the conditions of increased tension in the region. Observers are afraid that South Korea may react, for example, with new missile tests.

The state media of South Korea called on August 20 the American-South Korean exercises “the expression of hostility” warning that nobody can guarantee that these maneuvers will not grow into military actions.

Pyongyang constantly accuses the U.S. of the preparation for the military interference. However, Washington denies it.