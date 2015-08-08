Typhoon in Taiwan left more than 3 million families without electricity

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims of the powerful typhoon "Soudelor" in Taiwan reached 6 people. Four other residents are still missing, more than a hundred injured. Report informs referring to TASS, the information about this was given by local authorities.

Hurricane winds damaged hundreds of trees, tore billboards and even overturned several cars derailed freight train. The strongest this season typhoon also caused massive power outages.

According to the energy company, Taipower, 3.2 million families left without electricity.The most serious accident and breaks marked in Changhua County, Taoyuan, New Taipei and Taichung.

According to meteorologists, the cyclone crossed the entire island from east to west.Currently, the axis of rotation located in the Taiwan Strait, and moves to the coast of mainland China, where more than 150 thousand people were evacuated .Speed of vortex flows in the central part of the typhoon by this time decreased from 58 to 48 meters per second.

Due to bad weather in all cities of Taiwan on Saturday schools and offices were closed.The airport canceled hundreds of flights, disrupted ferry and rail links.