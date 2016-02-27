Two ships collide in Yellow sea, 10 missing

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two ships have collided in the Yellow sea, One of the ships sank, 10 missing reported.

Report informs citing Xinhua news agency.

According to the information, 'Sinzhi-6' cargo ship collided with 'Lutsz Yaoyu-60968' fishing boat near China's Island. Due to thick fog, visibility was low.

As a result fishing boat sank, crew missing. Search operations are being carried out. Cause of the accident is unknown.

Both ships belong to Chinese companies.