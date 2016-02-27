 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two ships collide in Yellow sea, 10 missing

    One of ships sank

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two ships have collided in the Yellow sea, One of the ships sank, 10 missing reported.

    Report informs citing Xinhua news agency.

    According to the information, 'Sinzhi-6' cargo ship collided with 'Lutsz Yaoyu-60968' fishing boat near China's Island. Due to thick fog, visibility was low.

    As a result fishing boat sank, crew missing. Search operations are being carried out. Cause of the accident is unknown.

    Both ships belong to Chinese companies.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi