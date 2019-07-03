Two killed in airport gunfire in Pakistan

Two passengers were killed as an unidentified attacker opened fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Pakistani city of Lahore, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to law enforcement authorities, the criminal was neutralized and brought for interrogation to a site. Meanwhile, additional police units were dispatched to the airport. The car entry to the territory of the airport was temporarily prohibited for security reasons.

In total, three people were injured during the shooting, two of them died later. The incident sparked panic among visitors of the airport.