Turkey urges G20 states to act to reduce poverty

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Minister of Labour and Social Security Faruk Celik has called on G20 states to turn their words into actions and work to reduce poverty globally.

Speaking at a high level session of the International Labour Organization (ILO) governing body meeting in Geneva on Monday, Celik said: "The G20 platform has adopted many decisions and action plans."

"We believe that it is time for G20 states to translate its words into actions," he said, referring to the Turkish G20 Presidency in 2015.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, Turkey has been the 2015 president of the G20 since it took over the post from Australia on Dec. 1, 2014.

Celik said: "G20 countries - representing two thirds of the world population, 85 percent of the global economy - set one of the best examples of global solidarity.

"The fact is the wealth of the 85 richest people equals the total income of 3.5 billion -- in other words, half of the total global population. Unfortunately rich become richer while the poor became poorer."

Celik said: "Every single night, one billion people in the world sleep hungry and the global number of migrants has exceeded 232 million."

According to ILO, the number of unemployed people globally has risen by 31 million compared to a pre-crisis level, reaching 201 million, of which 75 million are young people.

Referring to the Syria crisis, Celik said: "We did not only open our borders to these desperate people fleeing from civil war, but we also opened our hearts."