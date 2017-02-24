Trump wants to expand US nuclear arsenal

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump said he wants to ensure the U.S. nuclear arsenal is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity.

Report informs, in an interview with Reuters, Trump said he would like to see a world with no nuclear weapons but expressed concern that the United States has "fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity."

"It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be at the top of the pack," Trump added.