Trump seeks about $8 bln in Harvey Aid

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Trump administration sent Congress a request Friday for $7,85 billion in initial relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas a week ago that provoked major floods, Report informs citing the BBC.

This is an initial assessment of the cost of disaster management in the southeast of Texas and parts of Louisiana. It is not excluded that later this amount will grow.

The Texas government have previously stated that they may need up to $ 125 bln.

Hurricane Harvey became the most powerful storm in the mainland of the United States in the last 12 years.