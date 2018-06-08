Trump refuses to meet with May at G7 summit

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of Great Britain Theresa May will not hold bilateral talks at the summit "the Big seven" (G7) Quebec City, Canada. Report informs, the newspaper Telegraph writes referring to the representative of the British government.

According to the newspaper, Trump has refused this meeting.

Sources close to the President of the United States reported that Trump was tired of "teaching" tone of May.

"No offense, but she's almost like a school teacher, I do not think that someone has good relationship with her,"-said the source of the publication, who was at the meetings of the two leaders.

The summit of the "Big seven" will be held on June 8-9 in Canadian city Quebec, in a small resort town in La Malbaie.