Bloomberg: Trump plans to fire Secretary of US Treasury

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The next target of the US President Donald Trump could become US Secretary of the Treasure Steven Mnuchin, whom the head of state is likely to blame for the collapse of financial markets, Report informs citing Bloomberg.

But rather than assuring investors, those steps only seemed to make matters worse. The markets closed a truncated Christmas Eve trading day sharply down, with the Dow dropping 653 points and the S&P 500 nearing a bear market. A midday tweet from the President attacking the Fed compounded the slide.

One source told Bloomberg that Trump was already thinking about the possibility of firing Mnuchin. While, another source claims that the decision on the future of the Finance Minister will depend on the performance of the US stock market.

Earlier, President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve, blaming the independent body for a recent series of Wall Street sell-offs while comparing it to a "golfer who can't score."

"The only problem our economy has is the Fed," Trump posted on Twitter, returning to a favorite theme.

"They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders," he wrote. "The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt!"