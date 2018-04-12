Trump: Mike Pompeo will be a great Secretary of State

© The Associated Press

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States of America, Donald Trump wished good luck to the former director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, who was nominated for the post of the US Secretary of State.

Report informs, Donald Trump has posted on his Twitter page.

“Good luck to Mike Pompeo during his confirmation hearing today. He will be a great Secretary of State!”, Trump stated.

Notably, Mike Pompeo should replace the post of US Secretary of State a former executive director of the ExxonMobil oil company Rex Tillerson.

In March, Donald Trump introduced the candidacy of Mike Pompeo for the post of Secretary of State for approval by the US Senate.