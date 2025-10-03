Trump sets deadline for Hamas to reach deal on Gaza

US President Donald Trump gave Hamas until Sunday evening to reach an agreement on his plan for Gaza's future, Report informs via Reuters.

"An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Friday on Truth Social.

"Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."