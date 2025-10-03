Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Trump sets deadline for Hamas to reach deal on Gaza

    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 18:41
    Trump sets deadline for Hamas to reach deal on Gaza

    US President Donald Trump gave Hamas until Sunday evening to reach an agreement on his plan for Gaza's future, Report informs via Reuters.

    "An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Friday on Truth Social.

    "Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."

    Donald Trump Hamas Gaza deal
    Tramp HƏMAS-ı "cəhənnəm"lə hədələyib
    Трамп пригрозил ХАМАС "адом", если соглашение по Газе не будет достигнуто к воскресенью

