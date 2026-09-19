Trump bans CNN, MS Now and Politico from White House

US President Donald Trump has announced that he is banning outlets CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House over their coverage, Report informs via The Guardian.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, the US president said he was expelling the news outlets "effective immediately" over what he called their "constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" and threatened that bans for other outlets could follow.

He went on: "Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

Trump defended the ban at an Oval Office event to promote his administration's healthcare policies.