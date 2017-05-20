Trump arrived on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia

© CNN

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump has arrived on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia. Report informs citing the Al-Arabiyain Riyadh, Trump is scheduled to meet with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. Issues of strengthening cooperation in a number of areas, in particular, in the economic and military-technical spheres will be discussed. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed.

After Saudi Arabia, Trump will visit Israel and the Vatican and then take part in the NATO summit in Brussels and the G-7 leaders' meeting in Sicily.