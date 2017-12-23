Tropical storm in Philippines: 90 dead

© AFP 2017 / Jay Directo

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from a tropical storm that has triggered mudslides and flooding in the Philippines has risen to almost 90.

The storm, which caused floods and landslides, was felt by more than 270 thousand people.

On the territory of the country, 608 evacuation centers have been opened, which can accommodate 44,000 people.

Province of Biliran most of all suffered from severe weather.