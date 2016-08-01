Tokyo elects first woman governor

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former Japanese Defense Minister Yuriko Koike has won the Tokyo gubernatorial election. She will be the first woman to lead the Japanese capital.

Report informs referring to the NHK, Koike, who ran as an independent, came out ahead of her 2 main rival candidates: former Internal Affairs Minister Hiroya Masuda and journalist Shuntaro Torigoe. Masuda was recommended by the governing coalition and other parties. Four opposition parties backed Torigoe.

Koike scored more than 2.9 million votes, while Masuda obtained nearly 1.8 million, and Torigoe about 1.3 million.