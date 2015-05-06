Threat of mass hunger occurs in Yemen

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ 20 million people face the threat of starvation in Yemen. Report informs referring to "Al-Jazzira", the Yemen National Forum and the United Nations jointly issued a statement on that.

The statement says that 22 humanitarian organizations have difficulties in delivering the aid due to lack of fuel.

As a result of the military operations in the country from March 26 up to now, 646 civilians were killed, including 131 children. According to UN report, 1364 civilians were injured.

In accordance with the report of 2013, the number of Yemen's population is 25,408,288 .