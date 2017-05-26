Montenegro prime minister comments on incident with Trump pushes him aside - VIDEO

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Dusko Markovic, Prime Minister of Montenegro said he did not even notice how the US President Donald Trump pushed him aside during the deployment of politicians for collective photography at the NATO summit.

Report informs citing the Associated Press.

The video of Trump pushing the Montenegrin prime minister widely spread on Internet.

"I didn't really register it; I just saw reaction to it on social networks. It is quite simply a harmless situation”, Markovic told reporters.

In video of the incident, a group of leaders is seen walking together and talking, and as the group comes to a stop, Mr.Trump grasps Markovic's right arm and pushes past him to get to the front of the group. Markovic appears surprised but smiles and pats the president on the back. The president does not acknowledge him. Trump then straightens his jacket and has a brief conversation with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

Markovic himself called not to pay attention to this episode.

“But since today journalists are referring to that scene in different ways I would also wish to tell you that it is natural that the US President is in the front row."