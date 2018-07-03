Thailand cave rescue: Boys could remain underground for months

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The 12 boys and their football coach found alive by British divers in a Thai cave could remain underground for months as rescuers try to work out how to extricate the group from the complex underground system. Report informs citing the BBC.

“They can’t swim, so they definitely can’t dive…The easiest [option] would be that they [people trying to rescue those in the cave] keep pumping the water out of the cave. They need another three or four feet so they can literally float them out with life jackets, but time is not on their side. They’re expecting heavy thunderstorms and rain which might flood the entire cave system, making the rescue impossible at that stage.” - Ben Reymenants, a cave diver who’s part of the international team helping the rescue efforts told NBC News.

"(We will) prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water," Navy Captain Anand Surawan said, according to a statement from Thailand's Armed Forces.