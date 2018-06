Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Astana phase of Syrian talks finished; opposition will discuss the issues in Geneva on February 8.

Report informs, member of delegation Hisham Marua told RIA Novosti.

"The meetings in Astana finished today, however, there will be further meetings in Geneva on February 8, during which the achieved outcomes will be complemented," Marua said.

It is expected that armed opposition will also be invited to talks in Switzerland.