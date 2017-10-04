Sweden grants temporary asylum to 106-year-old Afghan woman

© Al Jazeera

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ A Swedish administrative court says a 106-year-old Afghan woman who made a perilous journey to Europe in 2015 that involved her son and grandson carrying her through mountains, deserts and forests, has been granted temporary asylum in Sweden.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, the Migration Court of Appeal said Wednesday it has reversed a decision by Swedish Migration Agency to deport Bibihal Uzbeki who is severely disabled and can barely speak.

The court said “particular consideration” had been given to “the extremely high age of the woman” and “her very bad state of health.” That countered the agency’s view that age doesn’t by itself provide grounds for asylum.

Her grandson Mohammed Uzbeki said the ruling meant she was given “a time-limited residence permit for 13 months” which ends July 19, 2019.