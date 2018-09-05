Survey: Majority of Britons would vote against Brexit in second referendum

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ British voters are more skeptical about Brexit than they’ve ever been and would probably vote against leaving the European Union if the government called a second referendum, according to the new research of NatCen Social Research, Report informs citing Bloomberg.

The reason for the change of heart is a growing fear among previously pro-Brexit voters that leaving the EU will damage the economy.

“As many as 59 percent said they would vote Remain in EU, while only 41 percent indicated they would back Leave,” the report said. “This is by far and away the highest level of support for Remain that we have recorded.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised not to call a second referendum, but the main opposition Labour Party is keeping open the option of supporting a national vote on the outcome of the negotiations.

Great Britain is expected to leave EU on March 29, 2019.