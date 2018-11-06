Suicides among Japanese young people hit 30-year high

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than three decades, country's education ministry says.

Report informs citing the BBC that in the fiscal year 2016/7 up to March, 250 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives.

The number is five more than last year, and the highest it has been since 1986.

Concerns the children had reported included family problems, worrying about their futures and bullying.

But schools said the reasons behind about 140 of the deaths are unknown as the students did not leave a note.

Most of those who took their lives were of high school age, where Japanese students typically study until they are aged 18.

A report released by Japan's Cabinet Office in 2015 looked at child suicide data in the country from 1972-2013, which recognised a massive peak at the start of the second term of the school year on 1 September.

Overall suicides across Japan fell to about 21,000 in 2017, police say, down from a peak of about 34,500 in 2003.