First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon intends to achieve a second referendum on the withdrawal of autonomy from the United Kingdom in 2020, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Yes, next year. Polls show that Scots want independence, " she replied to a question from German newspaper Deutsche Welle whether the Scottish National Party (SNP) would seek a plebiscite.

Sturgeon believes that now will be able to enlist the support of Brussels on the issue of separation from the UK.

"First, Brexit helped to understand why we want independence. Second, no one would be surprised if the EU welcomed a country like Scotland into the Union. All the negotiations that I have conducted and am conducting show that the EU's position on Scottish sovereignty has changed a lot, " the Minister said.

Opinion polls released in August 2019 show that the number of supporters of independence among Scots for the first time in two years exceeded the number of opponents of the country's separation from the UK.

Notably, the referendum on the independence of Scotland was held in 2014. 55% of its participants were in favour of maintaining an Alliance between Edinburgh and London.