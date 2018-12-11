Students in Paris protest against new tuition fees

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ High school and university students took to streets in Paris on Tuesday protesting against admission procedures to higher educational institutions and tuition fees, Report informs citing Sputnik.

Across France, the work of 450 educational institutions have been disrupted. Fifty have been fully blocked. Student unions have said they intend to continue their protests at least until the end of the week.

The student protests strengthened amid an ongoing wave of violent "Yellow Vests" demonstrations in France.