Stock exchange building collapses in Jakarta, 75 wounded - PHOTO - UPDATED

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 75 people were injured as a result of the floor collapse in the building of the stock exchange in Jakarta, Report informs referring to the AFP.

It was noted that at the moment the local police are engaged in detection of victims.

Eyewitnesses reported that there was a loud clap when the ceiling of the second floor suddenly fell.

***11:21

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Several people were injured as a result of stock exchange building collapse in Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The representative of Stock Exchange Reza Andkhika said there were no information about explosions.

Local authorities evacuate the people from adjacent buildings.