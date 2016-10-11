Thailand launches special operation due to reports of possible blasts in Bangkok

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Thailand have been warned of bomb threats directed at a number of important landmarks in Bangkok and the surrounding area just two months after coordinated explosions targeted tourist areas across the country.

Report informs citing the TASS, a police memo leaked to local media said an armed group was plotting up to three car bomb attacks at important landmarks in the Samut Prakan province adjoining Bangkok.

According to local media, the police thoroughly checked cars at the entrance to the city, looking for suspected criminals, ten people have been detained and will be questioned soon.

The major target of the attacks was one of the region’s main transport hubs, Suvarnabhumi International Airport.