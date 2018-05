Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ A seaplane with 6 people aboard crashed in northern Quebec, Report informs citing Russian media, this information was broadcast by CTV.

The plane crashed in the municipality of Le Bergeron, 500 kilometers north of Montreal, which is the largest city of the province. A hydroplane fell in a thick wooded area. Currently, rescuers are trying to find it.

The causes of the crash are not announced.