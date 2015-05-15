Six arrested in Ireland for suspected terrorist offences to Prince Charles' visit

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two bombs described as viable have been found in Ireland and six men have been arrested for suspected terrorist offences ahead of a planned visit by Britain's Prince Charles, Report informs citing the Tass.

Irish police said Thursday there is no evidence of a plot directed against Charles, who plans to visit the site on May 19-22 where his great-uncle Louis Mountbatten was assassinated by the IRA in 1979.

Police say two improvised explosive devices were found and disarmed Wednesday near Leitrim and other bomb-making equipment was found elsewhere as 20 searches were conducted. A further cache of explosives was disarmed early Thursday.

Police say six men are in custody for questioning about the discoveries.