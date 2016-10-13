Shooting hit Boston, suspect killed - UPDATED

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ A suspect in the shooting at a police officer killed in the US’s Boston. Report informs referring to the Associated Press, local police said.

Under what circumstances the suspect was killed is unknown yet.

***09:31

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown opened fire in Boston, Massachusetts. As a result, two policemen were wounded. Report informs, local police department said.

The incident took place when the law enforcement officers went to the call, according to which an armed man was in one of the city streets.

The suspect is still at large.

According to recent reports, the police cordoned off the suspect’s probable location.