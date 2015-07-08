Serbian PM to go to Srebrenica for massacre anniversary

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia says, he would attend the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre this weekend in a bid to forge reconciliation.

"It is time to show that we are ready for reconciliation and that we are ready to bow our head before other peoples' victims", Report informs citing AFP, Vucic told reporters on Tuesday.

"That is why the Serbian government tonight decided that as prime minister, I would represent the Republic of Serbia in Srebrenica on July 11," he said.

Nearly 8,000 Muslim boys and men were killed by Bosnian Serb forces after Srebrenica was overrun on July 11, 1995.

"I will go proudly and represent Serbia... which is able to admit that some individuals committed crimes," Vucic said.

"These people have names. We condemn each one of these horrible crimes and will sentence each of these criminals," he promised.

The killing occurred shortly before the end of the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, which claimed some 100,000 lives.

It was the worst massacre to occur on European soil since World War II.

Serbian and Bosnian Serb politicians have long denied the scale of the killing, although two international tribunals have described the bloodshed as genocide.