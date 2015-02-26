Senior ISIS commanders killed in air strikes in Iraq

Baku.26 February.REPORT.AZ/ A number of prominent Islamic State operatives were killed Thursday in intensive air-strikes by the US-led coaltion against the terrorist group in the Iraqi town of al-Qaim near the Syrian border, Al Arabiya reported.

It was not clear if Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was injured in the strikes, however he reportedly was en route to the area.

The air strikes targeted five Islamic State-held locations and were based upon accurate intelligence, according to the report.

Al Arabiya reported that dozens of members and leaders of the terrorist organization were killed in the strike. A hospital source told Reuters that at least 17 Islamic State militants were killed overnight in al-Qaim and 29 additional militants were wounded.