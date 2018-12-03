Schoolchildren block about hundreds of lyceums in protests in France

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Schoolchildren, who oppose the reforms of the educational system in France, blocked about a hundred high schools all over the country, which led to clashes with law enforcement officers, Report informs citing France Info.

Thus, in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, schoolchildren, some of whom express their support for the Yellow Vests movement began throwing various objects at the police, as a result of which the security forces responded with tear gas.

The riots took place in other regions of France. Thus, the schoolchildren paralyzed the work of educational institutions in Burgundy, the Loire Valley, Corsica, Provence, and several others. In the suburb of Paris Obervilliers, schoolchildren set fire to a car and garbage cans in front of the lyceum.

Mass protests are being held in France against the rise in motor fuel prices since November 17. The protest participants wear yellow reflective vests.

Notably, 133 people including 23 police officers were injured as a result of the Yellow Vests movement, which grew into street riots on December 1.