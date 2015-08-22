Saudi Women to Vote for the First Time

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Women in Saudi Arabia will be able to run for the local municipal elections due in December and vote in them for the first time in the Kingdom’s history. The development came as a result of what late King Abdullah bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud had announced in 2011, that women will be allowed to participate in the local elections in 2015 and also become part of the Shura Council, an advisory body to the King, Report informs citing Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

So far 70 women have registered as candidates, while 80 have applied as campaign managers.



