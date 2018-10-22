Saudi Foreign Minister extends condolences to killed journalist's family

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's Istanbul consulate a “huge and grave mistake," Report informs citing Fox News.

“This was an operation that was a rogue operation. This was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had,” Jubeir said.

“They made the mistake when they killed Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate and they tried to cover up for it,” he said.

Jubeir extended condolences to Khashoggi’s family earlier on Sunday. “Unfortunately, a huge and grave mistake was made and I assure them that those responsible will be held accountable for this,” he told Fox.

Khashoggi vanished after entering the consulate to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.