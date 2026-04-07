Saudi–Bahrain causeway closed over fears of Iranian attacks

The key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain - the King Fahd Causeway - has been closed to traffic indefinitely due to fears of potential Iranian attacks, according to Report.

"Traffic on the bridge has been suspended as a precautionary measure following Iran's attacks on Saudi Arabia"s Eastern Province," King Fahd Causeway Authority said on social media.

The 25-kilometer (15.5-mile) causeway is the only land route connecting Saudi Arabia with the island nation of Bahrain. The closure comes after Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran's bridges and power plants if the country does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Iran, in turn, warned of "devastating" retaliation if its civilian infrastructure is targeted.