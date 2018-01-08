 Top
    Saudi Arabia to acquire anti-missile defense system from Israel

    Riyadh also intends to get ammunition from Tel-Aviv

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia started talks to acquire Iron Dome anti-missile system from Israel.

    Report informs referring to Swiss newspaper Basler Zeitung, Saudi Arabia and Israel establishing non-formal relations.

    According to information, the Kingdom intends to get Iron Dome anti-missile system for defence against Houthis in Yemen.

    According to the newspaper, two countries are informally cooperating in the areas of military issues.

    Moreover, Riyadh intends to get ammunition and anti-tank defense systems from Tel-Aviv. 

