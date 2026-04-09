Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers discuss Middle East situation

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 13:13
    Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers discuss Middle East situation

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call, according to Report.

    The sides reviewed the latest developments in the region and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in social networks.

    Local media noted that this marks the first official contact between the two countries since the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

    Abbas Araghchi Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı və İranın XİN rəhbərləri Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Саудовской Аравии и Ирана обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

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