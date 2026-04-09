Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers discuss Middle East situation
Other countries
- 09 April, 2026
- 13:13
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call, according to Report.
The sides reviewed the latest developments in the region and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in social networks.
Local media noted that this marks the first official contact between the two countries since the escalation of the Middle East conflict.
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