S. Korea's Moon: Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean president Moon Jae-in said that the US President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

Report informs citing the Reuters, South Korean official said on Monday.

Notably, South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have met and discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at negotiations held on Friday morning.

North Korea has suspended its nuclear technology activities.