 Top
    Close photo mode

    S. Korea's Moon: Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize

    © REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean president Moon Jae-in said that the US President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. 

    Report informs citing the Reuters, South Korean official said on Monday.

    Notably, South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have met and discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at negotiations held on Friday morning. 

    North Korea has suspended its nuclear technology activities.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi