Russian President: It's necessary to use sanctions to enter new level of development

Baku. April 16. REPORT.AZ/ necessary to use sanctions against Russia to go to a new level of development. Report informs, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a "straight line", commenting on the impact of Western sanctions on the country's economy.

"About what, how much and how long can we tolerate sanctions, I would say differently: We need to use the situation that develops in connection with the sanctions in order to expand into new frontiers of development", said the head of Russian state.

According to him, the state is forced to go on import substitution and will continue to pursue this policy. "I hope that, this will lead to the development of high-tech industries at a faster pace than it was before," said the president.

Putin noted that, in accordance with the forecasts of the state, the economic recovery will take two years or even less time.