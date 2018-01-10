Russian Embassy warns US against interference in elections

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Embassy in the US has called Washington's attempts to influence the presidential election in Russia unacceptable.

Report informs, the corresponding statement is published on the page of the diplomatic mission in social networks.

"The requirements for admission of anyone to elections in Russia and other such hypocritical attempts to put pressure on the Russian authorities are unacceptable and seen as direct interference in the internal affairs of our state," embassy said.

Also, diplomats expressed the hope that the US authorities "will not obstruct the citizens of Russia living and staying in the United States in the implementation of their electoral rights”.

Earlier, the US State Department expressed concern about the Alexei Navalny’s registration denial as a participant in 2018 presidential elections.