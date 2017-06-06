 Top
    Qatar signed $1bn hostage deal in return of 76 people

    Doha was forced to make a deal with terrorists in order to ensure the safety of the royal family© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar paid up to $1bn to release members of the Gulf state’s royal family who were kidnapped in Iraq while on a hunting trip, according to people involved in the hostage deal — one of the triggers behind Gulf states’ dramatic decision to cut ties with Doha.

    Report informs citing the Financial Times, Part of this money given to the special services of Iran.

    Earlier, payments by Doha raised suspicions that the government was funding terrorists.

    Eight Arab states broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, as they suspected the country's authorities of financial and logistical support of terrorists.

